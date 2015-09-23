No info on corruption case against Sheila Dikshit: ACP

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Aam Aadmi Party government has not initiated any corruption case against former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, though the party had during the Assembly election campaign alleged irregularities during her tenure as CM.

Replying to an RTI query on the complaints received by it, the Delhi government has stated that only one complaint was received from a Ludhiana-based resident against her.

The application from Lucknow-based RTI applicant Sanjay Sharma was forwarded by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office to Directorate of Vigilance to provide information on cases registered by the present government.

The vigilance department forwarded it to Anti-Corruption Branch which said no such information is available in its record.

AAP had raked up the issue of alleged corruption during the tenure of Dikshit as Chief Minister in the election campaign and had swept the Assembly polls early this year.

