No Confidence Motion against Meghalaya government tomorrow

A no-confidence motion moved by three opposition parties against the Congress-led government headed by Mukul Sangma in Meghalaya will be taken up on Thursday in the state Assembly.

“I have decided that the Motion of no confidence (against the Council of Minister headed by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma) will be taken up at noon tomorrow, that is September 15,” Speaker A T Mondal said.

The motion was moved jointly by opposition regional parties comprising the United Democratic Party and National People’s Party under the MPF and the Hill State People Democratic Party on September 12.

The Speaker had accepted the motion on September 12 which came up for discussion on Wednesday.

During the discussion, Leader of Opposition Donkupar Roy and 13 other legislators in the Opposition bench rose up in support that the motion is in order after which the Speaker announced that the no confidence motion would be taken up on Thursday.

The motion was moved against the council of ministers headed by Mukul Sangma for “failing the people completely, including the safety and security of women and children”.

On September 16, the last day of the autumn session, a no confidence motion will be taken up in the 60-member House against the Speaker.

