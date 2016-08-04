NIA to probe Mysuru court blast

A NIA team, comprising an explosive expert and a DSP from New Delhi and local investigators, have already visited the crime scene in Mysuru. A NIA team, comprising an explosive expert and a DSP from New Delhi and local investigators, have already visited the crime scene in Mysuru.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to take over the probe into the IED blast, which took place in a toilet at a court complex in Mysuru.

Senior officers of the Karnataka Police have said that the agency had shown interest in taking over the case on account of similarities between the Mysuru cooker bomb blast and recent blasts in court complexes in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

On April 7, an IED packed in a tiffin box exploded at a court complex in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. Another bomb packed in a tiffin box exploded in a court complex in Kollam in Kerala on June 15. No casualties were reported in either of three incidents.

