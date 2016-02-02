New act soon to ensure safety and security of tourists in Uttar Pradesh

Taj Mahal, Agra, Uttar Pradesh Taj Mahal, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government will bring a new act under the tourism policy 2016 to ensure the safety and security of tourists.

Principal Secretary Tourism Navneet Sehgal said that a new act will be introduced for the security of tourists in the state and to prevent any kind of exploitation.

Stressing that tourism will be developed as a brand in the state, he said on Monday that it will be given the status of industry wherein all facilities will be extended.

The official also said that the help of private sector will be taken for developing infrastructure related to tourism, adding that efforts will be made to get main tourism centres like Varanasi and Gorakhpur linked with the national capital through super fast trains.

New tourism centres will be identified and will be made more attractive. Seven new circuits will be added under the new policy.

Four new training centres for preparing skilled workers will be set up in Avadh,Varanasi, Bundelkhand and Rohilkhand, he added.

The state government had recently announced the new tourism policy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App