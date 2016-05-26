Latest News
  • Molestation case: Senior Navy officer sent on long leave

Molestation case: Senior Navy officer sent on long leave

Officials, however, maintained that the Admiral-rank officer in question was away from home on duty at the time of the alleged incident.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2016 3:53 am
Top News

A senior Naval officer was sent on long leave as the Navy ordered a Board of Inquiry against him for allegedly molesting a junior woman officer on two occasions. In one of the incidents, the alleged molestation took place at the residence of a senior Admiral-rank officer.

Officials, however, maintained that the Admiral-rank officer in question was away from home on duty at the time of the alleged incident.

“The Indian Navy had received a complaint of a case of alleged molestation on May 6, 2016. The Navy took cognizance of the complaint and a BoI was ordered immediately. The BoI is in final stages of completion and is likely to submit the same to IHQ MoD Navy shortly,” a Defence Ministry official stated. Navy spokesperson, Captain D K Sharma, said, “Indian Navy has a zero tolerance on such matters.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News