Molestation case: Senior Navy officer sent on long leave

A senior Naval officer was sent on long leave as the Navy ordered a Board of Inquiry against him for allegedly molesting a junior woman officer on two occasions. In one of the incidents, the alleged molestation took place at the residence of a senior Admiral-rank officer.

Officials, however, maintained that the Admiral-rank officer in question was away from home on duty at the time of the alleged incident.

“The Indian Navy had received a complaint of a case of alleged molestation on May 6, 2016. The Navy took cognizance of the complaint and a BoI was ordered immediately. The BoI is in final stages of completion and is likely to submit the same to IHQ MoD Navy shortly,” a Defence Ministry official stated. Navy spokesperson, Captain D K Sharma, said, “Indian Navy has a zero tolerance on such matters.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App