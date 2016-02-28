The line of resistance

A masked Kashmiri Muslim protester throws stones at paramilitary soldiers during a protest in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)” A masked Kashmiri Muslim protester throws stones at paramilitary soldiers during a protest in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)”

THE beginning of my adult life coincided with the beginning of the armed uprising in Kashmir. The single stark image of India’s national flag in Kashmir that is etched in my memory is that of a burning flag — a deliberate disrespect to make a political point or as a rallying point of a protest. The Indian flag in Kashmir has transcended its role as the symbol of a nation. Its unfurling or burning, its insult or respect have become political statements on either side of the deep divide.

In 1992, when the then BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi came to Srinagar to unfurl the India flag at the historic Lal Chowk and celebrate India’s Republic Day in the Valley, it was a deliberate political move. The unfurling of the flag in the heart of Srinagar wasn’t possible without strict curfew and the presence of hundreds of soldiers and policemen. I once asked my young cousin what she thought of August 15 or January 26. “Hartal and curfew,” she said. Even today, unfurling the tricolour anywhere in Kashmir isn’t possible without a tight security cordon. Participation in such a function is more a matter of management than fervour for Indian nationalism.

There has been an assertion of the self in Kashmir and it is contrary to the very notion of Indian nationalism. While the men in uniform were always at the centre of the Indian nationalism project in Kashmir, the political class that embraces it publicly and tries to extend it to the Valley are national parties such as the BJP and the Congress. Before 1990, this was subtler.

Over the years, however, the visible manifestation of Indian nationalism and its opposition has only sharpened. While the bullet-proof “bunker” vehicles that patrol the roads of Srinagar, as well as other parts of Kashmir are named after characters from Hindu mythology — Arjun or Bhim — the opposition to the overt symbols of Indian nationalism has become more and more Islamic. A senior police officer posted in Srinagar once told me that while they were convinced that there was no footprint of the Islamic State (IS) in the Valley, young protestors regularly raised IS flags “because they know it will piss us off the most.”

The opposition to the predominant narrative of Indian nationalism in Kashmir is divided into three camps. One such camp includes both the major pro-India regional political parties. The idea that Kashmir isn’t part of either India or Pakistan is at the centre of the narrative of people who dream of an independent Kashmir. Those who raise the Pakistani flag believe theirs is the unfinished agenda of Partition, arguing that Kashmir “was a natural part of Pakistan”. The leitmotif, however, remains a strong anti-India feeling, where every symbol of the Indian nation is seen as a reminder of the “occupation of the homeland”.

Neither the National Conference (NC) nor the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) share the belief in the predominant understanding of the Indian nation or nationalism in the context of Kashmir, too, at least not publicly.

When NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah decided to change his party’s name from Muslim Conference to the National Conference on June 11, 1939, it was to make his struggle against the autocratic rule of the Dogra Maharaja into an inclusive secular movement. Sheikh was greatly influenced by socialism and had a close relationship with the Indian National Congress leadership, especially Jawaharlal Nehru. Though his politics was centred around the oppressed Kashmiri Muslim working class, he saw merit in Kashmir joining the Indian union rather than Pakistan in 1947.

Within six years, however, his idea of India had soured. He was Kashmir’s prime minister when he was arrested in 1953. A close reading of Sheikh’s politics leading to his support of India, however, makes it clear that he had imagined a loose alliance between Srinagar and New Delhi, while safeguarding a separate national identity for his state. He ran a Quit Kashmir movement parallel to the Quit India movement against the British. When the ideological father of the BJP, Jan Sangh’s Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, tried to enter the borders of the state without a permit, Sheikh ordered his arrest. Mukherjee died while in custody and till date his idea of “Ek vidhan, ek nishan aur ek samvidhan (One country, one emblem and one constitution)” forms the core of the BJP’s stance

on Kashmir.

Though Sheikh substantially diluted his party’s stance after he returned to power as chief minister in the 1970s — which was further weakened by his successors, son Farooq and grandson Omar — the NC’s official position doesn’t acknowledge one country, one emblem or one constitution. Its politics is still centred on the demand for restoration of autonomy to the pre-1953 position.

The PDP, too, has had a different public stance. Though its founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was a supporter of complete integration while he was in the Congress, he formed the regional group in 1999, with the stated position of seeking self-rule for Kashmir. The party went a step ahead and sought a joint mechanism between the two parts of Kashmir divided between India and Pakistan and sought the introduction of dual currency, Indian as well as Pakistani, in Kashmir.

There is no doubt that the demand for autonomy, self-rule or even the recent controversy surrounding the issue of Kashmir’s right to have its own separate flag and constitution have become nothing more than meek political gestures. The reason why the two major political parties are forced to stick to this stance publicly shows how Indian nationalism, particularly in its current aggressive form, plays itself in Kashmir.

The discourse of “Kashmir’s right of self determination” and “freedom from India” confronts the idea of Indian nationalism in Kashmir every day. In fact, it is so deep-rooted that it turned into a mass movement when Kashmir erupted in 1990. For almost every symbol of Indian nationalism, there is a counter-narrative.

One other such major symbol of Indian nationalism in Kashmir is sports, particularly cricket. There is no doubt that a vast majority of Kashmiris support anybody playing against India, especially if it is an India-Pakistan contest. If Pakistan wins, firecrackers are burst almost immediately and if Pakistan loses, the army and paramilitary men make it a point to show their delight publicly.

Long before the armed uprising began in Kashmir in1990, India played the West Indies in Srinagar in 1983. The visiting West Indian team was surprised to see the stands filled with Kashmiris supporting them. At lunch break, a large group of spectators stormed the pitch and dug it up in protest. This was the first international cricket match to be played in Kashmir and the protesters were questioning “India’s right to hold a match in a disputed territory”. This was their way of making a political statement. The police arrested 12 youngsters — many of whom later joined the militant movement.

This assertion of a self opposed to India is vivid even in football — the sport that has not only been traditionally popular in Kashmir but historically linked to its struggle for freedom. The first time Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah led a revolt against the Dogra soldiers, it was after a football match between the local Friends Club and the royal team.

In 2008, Srinagar was hosting the Santosh Trophy. A match was cancelled when angry supporters started shouting anti-India slogans and pelted stones. But when Kashmir’s team won a match against the team from Delhi, a banner

put up by supporters read: “Kashmir defeats India”.