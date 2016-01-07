National Flag to fly at half mast as mark of respect to Mufti Mohammad Sayeed

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Mohammad Sayeed

The National Flag will fly at half mast on Thursday as a mark of respect to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, who died at AIIMS, New Delhi this morning after being hospitalised for a fortnight.

A Home Ministry spokesman said that the government has also decided to accord state funeral to 79-year-old Sayeed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing grief and sorrow over Sayeed’s death, the spokesman said, “As a mark of respect to the departed leader, the National Flag will fly at half mast today in capitals of states and Union Territories, including Delhi, and throughout the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The government has also decided to accord state funeral to the departed leader in Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

Sayeed passed away at AIIMS where he was hospitalised on December 24.

The body of Sayeed was flown in a special Indian Air Force plane to Srinagar and he is likely to be buried in his home town Bijbehara in south Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drove to Palam technical area where he paid his last respect to Sayeed and offered condolences to the family members.