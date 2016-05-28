‘NaMo tea stalls’ not BJP’s official scheme: Party’s Mumbai president

‘Namo’ refers to the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘Namo’ refers to the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP on Saturday said the ‘NaMo tea stalls’ on city roads, as proposed by a party corporator in Mumbai, is not its official concept. ‘Namo’ refers to the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I read reports that the concept was proposed by our corporator Prakash Gangadhare with a view to generate employment and provide convenience to the common man,” BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar said.

“We respect that sentiment. But this is not BJP’s official concept. This is the corporator’s personal concept,” he said. When Gangadhare mooted the idea, it was viewed as a bid to counter the Shiv Sena’s efforts to promote ‘Shiv’ vada-pav eateries across the mega-polis.

Backing Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor over his stand on the naming of schemes and assets after the Nehru-Gandhi family, Shelar said, “There should be a limit on how many roads, junctions, buildings and schemes in Mumbai should be named after a person or persons in a family.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App