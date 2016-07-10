Namami Gange Project will show its first impact by October: Uma Bharti

Haridwar: Union Minister for Ganga Rejuvenation Uma Bharti with Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat launching Namami Gange programme in Haridwar on Thursday. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is also seen. (Source: PTI) Haridwar: Union Minister for Ganga Rejuvenation Uma Bharti with Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat launching Namami Gange programme in Haridwar on Thursday. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is also seen. (Source: PTI)

Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti has asserted that Namami Gange Project will be very successful, adding that the first impact of this ambitious program would be seen by October this year.

Speaking in an exclusive conversation with ETV News head Jagdeesh Chandra, Bharti said the project will definitely show its impact, adding that Ganga would yet again be clean and beautiful.

She said the river is getting polluted due to waste waters minting from industries and sewerage of cities.

“The government is taking all precautions so that this waste water doesn’t mix with Ganga water. Though government is making all efforts, I would appeal to all large industries to extend their support in this mission,” she said.

The government had launched more than 300 projects along the banks of Ganga, ranging from construction and modernisation of ghats to afforestation of river banks, on Thursday under the Namami Gange program to clean and protect the 2,500 km long river.

The government has lined up 1,000 projects in different states including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal as part of the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

In May 2015, the Centre had approved the Namami Gange programme with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crores for five years.

As part of the program, the government plans to beautify and modernise hundreds of ghats and crematoriums along the river bank.

It will also construct of new sewage treatment plants and launch river surface cleaning projects, using trash skimmer machines to clean floating waste.

