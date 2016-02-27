Mahishasura was seen as demon with good qualities, say historians

After Tipu Sultan’s death, local kings adopted name ‘Mysore’ for the region. After Tipu Sultan’s death, local kings adopted name ‘Mysore’ for the region.

There are many theories on the origin of the name Mysuru, and its more anglicised form Mysore. However, the most enduring theory is that the city draws its name from the mythological character of the demon Mahishasura who, according to folklore, was killed by Goddess Chamundeshwari after apparently terrorising the local people.

Despite having a name derived from a negative character in a Puranic folk story in the Devi Bhagavatha, the city of Mysuru or the demon ‘Mahisha’s ooru’ (Mahisha’s land, in local Kannada) has never had problems with its association with the mythological villain. At the same time, only a hillock in the city is named after Chamundeshwari.

“The name Mysore is derived from the legend of Mahishasura. This is probably because Mahishasura was viewed as a demon with good qualities. There are good and bad demons in Puranas and Mahishasura was seen as a good demon,’’ says Prof A V Narasimha Murthy, former head of ancient history and archaeology at Mysore University.

“There are inscriptions from Ashoka’s time of a Mahisha mandal in the region for propagation of Buddhism. The legend of Mahishasura came later, but the name Mysore is derived from the mythological story,” he adds. Over the years, people have not had issues with the name Mysore, which was adopted for the region by local kings.

Another veteran historian from Mysore, B Sheikh Ali, is also of the view that the heritage city of Karnataka, which is now recognized as the cleanest in India, has its name originating in the story of Mahishasura and Chamundeshwari. “Mythology says there was a demon Mahishasura who was destroyed by Chamundeshwari. The name Mysore comes from Mahishasura,” he says. “It is based on legend, not a historical character.”

According to Ali, the Muslim ruler of Mysore, Tipu Sultan, wanted to name the region Manzarabad, but the plan fell through after Tipu was killed by the British in 1799 and Mysore was handed over to Maharajas who adopted the name Mysore. During the period of Tipu Sultan, the region was known as Srirangapatnam, and Mysore was only a small province in the region, Ali says.

According to former Mysore University historian P V Nanjaraj Urs, there are many theories on the name Mysore; the most popular one is linked to the Puranas and the legend of Mahishasura and Chamundeshwari.

“The region used to be called Yemme Nadu or buffalo land, and later became Mahisha Nadu because Mahisha also means buffalo. This in my view is probably where the name is derived from,’’ said Urs.

Another theory, popular in Dalit and Left movements, is one in which the word Mahisha is claimed to be derived from name of a disciple of Buddha who arrived in the region to propagate Buddhism, says Urs.

“This theory has not been accepted. It is the mythological story that has been accepted,’’ he says.

According to the legend in Devi Purana, the region now called Mysuru was ruled by a monster with a buffalo head called Mahishasura. Following prayers by gods and goddesses who were unable to thwart Mahishasura, Goddess Parvathi takes birth as Chamundeshwari and kills Mahishasura.

