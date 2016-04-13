LIVE: Earthquake measuring 6.9 in magnitude jolts Myanmar, tremors felt in parts of India

Tremors were felt in parts of Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar and Delhi. (Source: USGS) Tremors were felt in parts of Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar and Delhi. (Source: USGS)

A strong earthquake struck Myanmar on Wednesday night and was felt in parts of eastern India and Bangladesh. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The magnitude-6.9 quake struck at a depth of 135 kilometers (84 miles), 396 kilometers (246 miles) north of Myanmar’s capital, Naypyidaw, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents in Myanmar’s main city of Yangon panicked after the quake struck, but authorities there said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Tremors were felt in parts of Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar and Delhi.

LIVE updates on Myanmar earthquake:

#WATCH:People in large numbers in Shillong vacated their residences in wake of tremors felt in city(earlier visuals)http://t.co/VMzQEByWqe — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2016

#Earthquake aftermath: Three admitted in hospital in Siliguri (WB) after sustaining injuries during panic caused. pic.twitter.com/WKTI6dbfub — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2016

# In Guwahati, residents rushed out of their houses, with people residing in multi-storeyed buildings panicking the most. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) control room however said it had not received any report of major damages till after one hour of the quake.

#Earthquake aftermath: A Police outpost building in Imphal (Manipur) collapses after tremors were felt in the city. pic.twitter.com/yrHhQKKXBQ — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2016

# No report of loss of lives and property in Sikkim, Siliguri and Kolkata due to the earthquake: NDRF

# No incident reported as of now, waiting for reports coming from border area: Mizoram Police.

# The population near the epicenter of the earthquake in Myanmar:

Radius, Population

75 km, 1 million people

50 km, 230000 people

20 km, 22000 people

10 km, 2700 people

# This earthquake is expected to have a high humanitarian impact based on the magnitude and the affected population and their vulnerability: GDACS (Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System)

# Earthquake was of magnitude 6.9 – 74km SE of Mawlaik, Burma: USGS

People in Kolkata vacate their residences in wake of tremors felt in the city. Earthquake magnitude 7.0 hit Myanmar pic.twitter.com/ExRrUiVhuB — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2016

