LIVE: Earthquake measuring 6.9 in magnitude jolts Myanmar, tremors felt in parts of India

Tremors were felt in parts of Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar and Delhi.

By: Agencies | New Delhi | Updated: April 14, 2016 10:22 am
Tremors were felt in parts of Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar and Delhi. (Source: USGS)
A strong earthquake struck Myanmar on Wednesday night and was felt in parts of eastern India and Bangladesh. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The magnitude-6.9 quake struck at a depth of 135 kilometers (84 miles), 396 kilometers (246 miles) north of Myanmar’s capital, Naypyidaw, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents in Myanmar’s main city of Yangon panicked after the quake struck, but authorities there said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Tremors were felt in parts of Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar and Delhi.

EXPRESS ARCHIVE | Explained: Understanding the earthquake

LIVE updates on Myanmar earthquake:

 

# In Guwahati, residents rushed out of their houses, with people residing in multi-storeyed buildings panicking the most. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) control room however said it had not received any report of major damages till after one hour of the quake.

# No report of loss of lives and property in Sikkim, Siliguri and Kolkata due to the earthquake: NDRF

# No incident reported as of now, waiting for reports coming from border area: Mizoram Police.

# The population near the epicenter of the earthquake in Myanmar:

Radius, Population
75 km, 1 million people
50 km, 230000 people
20 km, 22000 people
10 km, 2700 people

# This earthquake is expected to have a high humanitarian impact based on the magnitude and the affected population and their vulnerability: GDACS (Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System)

# Earthquake was of magnitude 6.9 – 74km SE of Mawlaik, Burma: USGS

More details to follow.

