Mumbai Police seek further custody of Gurgaon cop who led the team

THE MUMBAI Police’s SIT probing the Sandeep Gadoli alleged fake encounter case sought further custody of Gurgaon cop Pradyuman Yadav. It told the metropolitan magistrate’s court on Saturday that the team would want to interrogate all the arrested accused together to find further evidence of the conspiracy to murder Gadoli.

So far, apart from Yadav, two police officers and two women, have been arrested in the case. The mother-daughter duo of Sonia and Divya Pahuja was produced before court on Friday. Divya was present in the Andheri hotel room when Gadoli was shot on February 7.

Yadav, who was part of the team which travelled from Haryana to Mumbai to allegedly carry out the encounter, had first told the police that he and others had shot in self-defence after Gadoli fired first. The MIDC police had registered an FIR with Yadav as the complainant against Gadoli with charges of attempt to murder.

The Mumbai Police probe, however, revealed that the encounter was fake. Family members of Gadoli alleged that the Haryana-based gangster was killed at the behest of a rival gang.

