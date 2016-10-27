Mohali: College expels student for ‘attack’ on Kashmiri peer

A private engineering college in Mohali expelled a student on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a Kashmiri student. Mohammed Yasin Ganaie, of the Indo Global College of Engineering, suffered minor injuries after he was attacked by a group on Monday evening. “The student who has been expelled was among those who attacked me with swords and iron rods,” he said. Confirming the expulsion of a Haryana student, college principal Promila Kaushal termed the incident as “minor scuffle” and said action was initiated to prevent such incidents in future.

Watch What Else Is Making News

There are around 100 students from Kashmir at the college. Most are enrolled through Prime Minister’s Scholarship Programme for J&K.

Another student said the college management assured action, due to which the matter was not reported to the police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App