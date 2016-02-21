Moga orbit ‘molestation’-death: ‘Mother failed to verify incident details before panel’

The Orbit bus in which the molestation allegedly took place. Express Photo The Orbit bus in which the molestation allegedly took place. Express Photo

The prime witness in the Moga Orbit molestation-death case failed to verify details of the incident before the Bali Commission on Saturday, a source said.

According to the source, Shinder Kaur, mother of Arshdeep Kaur (13) who died after she was allegedly pushed from a moving Orbit bus, said that she could remember nothing about the incident. She said she fainted after an argument with the bus conductor over a ticket price. She said she does not remember ‘any molestation or being pushed from the bus’ that day.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, a source, who was present during the hearing in Chandigarh, confirmed, “Today, the mother recorded her statement but failed to verify any details. She did not say even once anything like molestation or being pushed off from the bus. She replied to every query with a similar reply – that she does not remember anything. Her statement has further weakened the case. Other witnesses recorded by us have already failed to corroborate what was mentioned in FIR.”

This comes days after she turned hostile in a Moga trial court on February 9 where she had taken a U-turn with regard to her statement with the police during filing of an FIR.

It was after five summons by Justice VK Bali led enquiry commission (formed by the government), that the mother appeared on Saturday to record her statement. She had refused to record statement earlier citing she was ‘mentally unwell and depressed’.

The source said that commission recorded statements from 20 witnesses including doctors, policemen, girl’s brother, father and mother, co-passengers and four accused.

“None of them confirmed details of molestation or being shoved out from the bus. Even the family including girl’s brother, mother and father have completely denied what was written in FIR,” said the source.

The report will be submitted to the state government in the first week of March. Meanwhile, on March 25 the girl’s minor brother Akashdeep Singh, who was also an eye witness, will record his statement before the Moga trial court. He and his father Sukhdev Singh have denied any details in their statements to Bali Commission.

