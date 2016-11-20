Modi will get the answers in polls: Mayawati on demonetisation

“BJP ab UP ke saath kisi aur jagah bhi ab apni sarkaar nahi bana payegi,” said Mayawati. (ANI) “BJP ab UP ke saath kisi aur jagah bhi ab apni sarkaar nahi bana payegi,” said Mayawati. (ANI)

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over demonetisation, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said that the saffron party will now fail to form a government anywhere in India. “BJP ab UP ke saath kisi aur jagah bhi ab apni sarkaar nahi bana payegi, (Beside UP, the BJP will not be able to form the government in any state)” she said.

She added that “UP sahit poore desh ki janta BJP se unke Lok Sabha chunavi vado ke saath saath & note bandi ke faisle ka bhi hisaab legi, (People of UP and India will question the BJP regarding the promises made during the Lok Sabha elections and the decision to slash notes).”

Further criticising the prime minister for not being present at the site of the Kanpur derailment incident, she said that it is sad that he is not taking part in the grief of others. “Dukh ki baat hai ki wo (PM Modi) wahan (Kanpur derailment site) nahi gaye, doosron ke dukh mein shaamil hona unke mijaaz mein nahin.” she said. Over hundred people were killed in the Indore Patna express derailment accident near kanpur on Sunday early morning.

Earlier in the day PM Narendra Modi criticised the opposition for protesting against demonetisation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd