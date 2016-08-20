Modi remark on adversities faced by BJP: Congress seeks apology from PM, BJP hits back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Image: PIB Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Image: PIB

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP had had to face more adversities in independent India than the Congress did during British rule, the Congress termed the statement a “historic lie” and sought an apology from the PM.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi went on to take a swipe at Modi on Twitter. “Modiji a prayer for you: “Asatoma Sadgamaya Tamasoma Jyotirgamaya Mrityorma Amritam gamaya Om shanti shanti shanti…Lead me from ignorance to truth — from darkness to light — from death to immortality. Let there be peace for all living creatures,” he said in two tweets.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma alleged that the RSS and ideological forerunners of the BJP “collaborated” with the British and opposed Mahatma Gandhi and the Quit India movement. He said that when Congress ministers and chief ministers resigned from provincial governments in 1939 to protest against India being dragged into World War II, the then head of Hindu Mahasabha V D Savarkar had written to the Viceroy, saying his outfit would join the governments.

Asking the Prime Minister to specify what kind of hardships the BJP faced that Gandhi and other freedom fighters did not suffer, Sharma said: “It does not behove the Prime Minister of India to lower the dignity of his office by making a statement which is factually incorrect, an insult to the freedom fighters…it is a shocking untruth that the Prime Minister has publicly uttered.

“He has made a shocking comparison, trivialising the freedom struggle, insulting our national heroes for which he must, not only withdraw that shameful statement, but, apologise,” said Sharma.

Hitting back, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked if the Congress of today represented even 1 per cent of the essence of the Congress during the freedom struggle. Speaking to reporters, Prasad said the PM had also praised Jawaharlal Nehru’s contribution. “Our heart is big, but the Congress’s is getting smaller and smaller,” he said, adding that RSS founder K B Hedgewar had taken part in the struggle against the British. Earlier, BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said the Congress glorified only a section of freedom fighters for political reasons.

