Modi government questions status quo and works for the benefit of the Public after gaining consensus: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday described the Narendra Modi-led government as “disruptionist” which questions a lot of status quo. “Our government has come with the mandate. In this government, the Cabinet meetings are always churning of ideas. It is not that agenda is set before us, we talk about it and clear it and go away,” the Minister for Commerce and Industry told the gathering during “India Idea Conclave 2016”, which is underway in Goa.

The Conclave is organised by India Foundation.

“The meetings happen with the idea which is going into it. The thought (is given) as to what would be the outcome of the idea and whether we need to be there at all. In fact it is a disruptionist government if you want to call it that way. It questions a lot of status quo. It then decides whether you want to go for benefit of public in a certain way. That is after intense discussion,” said Sitharaman.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar were present at the event.

She said committee of secretaries was formed last year by the Prime Minister.

“The secretaries with their 30 years of experience went into details of whole lot of the selected section. Last year’s committee of secretaries has given the suggestions, several of which are implemented,” the Minister added.

“Similarly, this time ten different committees of secretaries have been formed to review as to what needs to be cleaned up in the system,” she said.

“Ideas are the fuel of the government and we are taking ideas on board without considering from where it has come. Ideas are being used for implementation and ideas are the things which this government is concerned about,” Sitharaman added.

