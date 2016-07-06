Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Minimum government just a jumla, says Congress

File Photo: Congress communication department head, Randeep Surjewala (Source: Express Archive/file) File Photo: Congress communication department head, Randeep Surjewala (Source: Express Archive/file)

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded his Cabinet, the Congress party called it a “vote garnering exercise” with an eye on poll-bound states. The opposition party also wondered if the PM had reduced his “minimum government, maximum governance” slogan to a “jumla”.

Congress said the clear message of the exercise was that hatemongers and those propagating the divisive agenda will be protected. Party’s communication department head, Randeep Surjewala, said the much publicised Cabinet expansion “reflects devaluation of government and deficit of talent and experience in the BJP. Team Modi has become a collection of courtiers, sycophants, non-performers and hatemongers”.

“Prime Minister Modi used to swear by the principle of minimum government, maximum governance. The question today is with a top heavy Cabinet of 79 ministers, including himself, has this tall claim become one more jumla (political spin).” “The expansion seems to be a vote garnering exercise looking at election going states and is actually a panic reaction to the declining political graph of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat,” he said.

“Another clear message is the protection given to hatemongers and those propagating the agenda of division and deception. Had this not been true, the PM would have taken action against ministers like Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, General V K Singh, Giriraj Singh, Sanjiv Baliyan, Mahesh Sharma and half a dozen others. Obviously, all these Ministers are acting with complete knowledge and complicity of the Prime Minister,” he said.

