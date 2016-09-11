MHA’S nature ‘restrictive’, cannot disclose things: Kiren Rijiju

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju. (File Photo) Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju. (File Photo)

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has described the nature of the Ministry of Home Affairs as “restrictive”, saying it cannot even take credit of the good work it does, and has to take “blame for everything”.

He said there is vast difference in the functioning of MHA and other ministries like External Affairs or Power, where interactions with media is very common and regular to share information related to relations with foreign countries and electrification of villages or homes.

“But in MHA, we cannot disclose what we are doing. We cannot even take credit for something good we have done. Because the nature of MHA is restrictive. But we have to take blame for everything,” the MoS Home Affairs said at a seminar in New Delhi last evening.

People often ask about various initiatives being undertaken by MHA, but ministers and bureaucrats working with it cannot give a definitive answer due to various compulsions even if they know that the work has already been done, Rijiju said.

“Because MHA’s work is different,” he added.

Internal security is the primary responsibility of MHA and organisations like Intelligence Bureau, National Investigation Agency, Bureau of Immigration, seven paramilitary forces like CRPF, BSF, CISF function under it.

