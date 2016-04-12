MHA recommends repeal of six more ‘obsolete laws’

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended complete repeal of six “obsolete” laws from a list of 101 sent to it by the Law Ministry. These include laws pertaining to colonial prisoners, punishment for publishers of such material that have the potential to incite young people to commit violence and transfer of evacuee deposits among others.

The law ministry has circulated a list of 422 “obsolete” laws among various ministries to seek their comments on whether they should be repealed. In a letter sent to Home Ministry, the Law Ministry has listed 101 such Acts related to the ministry and sought its comments.

Till now, the Home Ministry has given a reply with regard to 35 such laws. While it has agreed that 26 of these laws should be repealed, it has sought no repeal for nine. Of these 35 laws, only eight are complete laws while the rest are amendment Acts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App