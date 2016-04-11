MHA asks states to appoint nodal officer for Kashmiri students

The Centre has asked a number of states to appoint a special nodal officer each for addressing issues of Kashmiri students studying in their respective states in the wake of alleged attacks on them in campuses.

The states which were asked to appoint special nodal officer for Kashmiri students include Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“There have been reports of attacks on and misbehaviour with Kashmiri students studying in different states. Appointment of nodal officer for Kashmiri students will give a sense of security and comfort to them,” a Home Ministry official said.

A group of Kashmiri students was allegedly assaulted in a dental college in Jodhpur last week in an alleged backlash after the unrest at National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar. Several students were injured in the incident.

The Home Ministry’s move came amidst the ongoing row at the NIT which started after clashes occurred following India’s defeat against West Indies in the World Cup T20 semi-final match.

Two group of students, one from Kashmir and another from other states, fought after some students burst crackers after India’s defeat, leading to the shut-down of the institute.

Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung has already appointed Delhi Police’s Special Commissioner (Crime) Taj Hasan as the special nodal officer for addressing Kashmiri students’ issues.