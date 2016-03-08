J&K govt formation: Father’s decision written in stone, says Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti during a membership drive of the party in Jammu on Friday. (Source: PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti during a membership drive of the party in Jammu on Friday. (Source: PTI)

Softening her stand over government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Monday termed her father’s decision of going with the BJP as final. “Mere liye mere walid ka faisla pathar ki lakeer hai (for me the decision taken by my father is written in stone),’’ she said, while addressing PDP workers in Kupwara district. She, however, added that the agenda of alliance her father had drafted with the BJP was also as important as his word.

“There are some conditions that have to be fulfilled by the Centre. I am not demanding it from BJP, and it is not a BJP-PDP issue. It’s a question of what the Centre wants to do for the people of J&K,” she said.

Mehbooba, however, reiterated that it was binding on her to respect the will of her father.

“When a will is made by a father, it becomes mandatory for the child to follow that path…The decision of forming the coalition government with BJP by Mufti sahab had another side to it and that was to benefit the people of the state and keep it united,’’ she said, claiming that her father took a difficult decision to bring peace and development to J&K and to restore the dignity of people.

She recalled how her father convinced then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to initiate dialogue with Hurriyat. “And talks were held,” she said. About his relationship with Narendra Modi, she said he had the confidence to convince the PM to visit Pakistan to break the ice. “When Modiji went to Pakistan, Mufti sahab was in hospital. When I informed him, his reply was there was no other option available for the two countries.”