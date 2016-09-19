Manish Sisodia ink attack: Not the first time an AAP leader was attacked

Ink was thrown at Manish Sisodia in New Delhi on Monday. ANI photo Ink was thrown at Manish Sisodia in New Delhi on Monday. ANI photo

Furious at Manish Sisodia’s absence during the dengue and chikungunya outbreak in New Delhi, a man on Monday threw ink at the Deputy Chief Minister while he was speaking with the media after leaving Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung’s residence.

The attacker, Brajesh Shukla, said: “He is going abroad on our money and people of Delhi are suffering.” He also reportedly claimed that he had no political affiliation and did it to show his anger over absence of AAP ministers while Delhi was suffering from increased cases of Dengue and Chikungunya.

This, however, is not the first time that an AAP leader has been attacked in public. Many of them have been earlier splayed with ink and have been attacked by a shoe and eggs even, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being a prime victim.

Here’s a list of all the times AAP has faced the wrath of the angry public.

In April 2016, a man threw a shoe at Arvind Kejriwal while he was announcing the next round of the odd-even scheme. The thrower was, in fact, from the Aam Aadmi Sena, a faction formed by people who broke away from the AAP. Also in January this year, a young woman threw ink at Arvind Kejriwal in a thanksgiving rally after the success of his first odd-even experiment. The act elicited an angry reaction from the Delhi government, which went on to blame the BJP, saying it was their conspiracy.

However, Kejriwal was attacked before he became the chief minister of Delhi. While campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi, Kejriwal not only had ink thrown at him but his car was also egged by angry people. In November 2013 as well, a supporter of Anna Hazare threw black ink at the leader. Kejriwal has also been previously slapped by by an autowallah in April 2014. The attacker first garlanded him and then slapped his face twice.

In May 2014, then Aam Aadmi Party leader Yogendra Yadav had ink thrown at his face while he was addressing a gathering assembled at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Yadav claimed that the unidentified men screamed ‘bharat mata ki jai’ before throwing ink at him. BJP and Congress swiftly condemned the action and no political involvement was alleged. Yadav left the Aam Aadmi Party in 2015 to join the Swaraj Abhiyan Party, of which he is currently a member.

In June 2015, AAP MLA Jitender Singh Tomar was greeted with ink by protesters when he reached Bhagalpur. The attack came after allegations that he had used unfair means to obtain his law degree. He was in Bhagalpur for a test in the Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University from where he claimed to have obtained his degree.

In January 2014, Kumar Vishwas escaped an egg attack in Lucknow while he was addressing a press conference. The youth, Saif Jafri, claimed he was a member of Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade and screamed slogans like ‘Kumar Vishwas murdabad’ to disrupt the conference and throw an egg at the leader.

