Manipur: One killed in Improvised Explosive Device blast

The deceased, stated to be a non-Manipuri, was en route to his iron and cement store when he fell victim to the explosion nearby, the officer said.

By: PTI | Imphal | Published: November 20, 2016 11:57 am
One person was killed when a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off at Chingamathak area in Imphal West district, few metres away from an Assam Rifles camp, in Manipur this morning, police said. The blast occurred at 8:10 am and the IED is suspected to have been planted by unknown militants, a senior police officer said.

The site of the blast is few metres away from an Assam Rifles camp, the officer said, adding that the personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

