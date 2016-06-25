Malvani triple murder case in Mumbai, CCTV may have captured killer: Cops

Forensic experts hunt for clues at the crime scene in the Malvani triple murder case. Forensic experts hunt for clues at the crime scene in the Malvani triple murder case.

THE MUMBAI Police claim to have made progress in the Malvani triple murder case, where a woman and her two grandchildren were killed at their residence on Thursday. An officer has said they have found CCTV footage that could lead them to the killer.

Babli Shaw, her grandson Aryan Shaikh (13), and granddaughter Sania (10) were found murdered at their home in New Collector Colony, Malvani, Block 6.

An officer from the Malvani police station said, “We have found footage from a CCTV camera, some distance from Shaw’s residence, in which a person is seen walking away from the house. Considering other factors like the time of the murders, we suspect he is the person who killed them.” ACP Srirang Nadgouda confirmed they did have CCTV footage, but said it was not clear. “We are likely to have stronger details by Saturday,” a senior officer said. The Crime Branch, which is conducting a parallel investigation in the case, also went through other CCTV cameras in the area, but did not find much.

During the probe, the police found that Shaw owned the ground-plus-two structure, in which she was residing. She also lent money at high interest rates and several people in the area owed her money, an officer said. He added, “We are checking if the the murder was carried out by someone who owed her money. There have been allegations of her being linked to a local liquor smuggling racket. We are verifying the claims,” the officer said.

Shaw’s daughter had married one Ismail Shaikh, but died when her children were very young. The police said that Shaikh soon remarried and left his children in the care of the grandmother. Shaikh had been called to the Malvani police station for questioning Thursday afternoon. An officer, however, said not much came out of the interrogation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App