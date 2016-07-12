Maharashtra loan default case: Oppn leader named in chargesheet

Dhananjay Munde (Extreme right) Dhananjay Munde (Extreme right)

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde is likely to be arrested with the police filing a chargesheet Monday, naming him as an accused in a case of fraud involving the Beed District Central Cooperative Bank (BDCC).

The chargesheet was filed before a local court in Beed. Sources, however, said the police would have to seek approval of the Legislative Council chairman before arresting Munde.

The controversy pertains to loans secured by the Parli-based Jagmitra Co-operative Cotton Ginning and Pressing Mill in Beed district, of which Munde is a director and his father Pandit Anna the chairperson. In 2002, the mill took a loan of Rs 11.79 crore and has since defaulted on repayment.

A special investigation team (SIT) probing discrepancies in the sanctioning of the loan has found that the bank did not follow the due process and paperwork while sanctioning this loan.

After the chargesheet was filed, Munde, who is in

The Netherlands for an agriculture-related study trip, issued a statement saying he “wasn’t on the directorial board when the loans were sanctioned” and refuted reports claiming that he had been evading arrest in the case.

