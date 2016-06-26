Lone Trinamool MLA joins BSP

The lone Trinamool Congress MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Shyam Sundar Sharma, Saturday joined BSP n presence of party chief Mayawati. Later, Mayawati sent a letter to Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey requesting him to accept Sharma as a BSP legislator. Sharma had been with the BSP for last few months and had voted for the party candidates in this month’s Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. He is also likely to contest the next Assembly election from his current seat, Mant in Mathura district.

