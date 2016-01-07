LIVE: Mufti Mohammad Sayeed passes away, national mourning declared

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed passed away early Thursday morning. Jammu and Kashmir CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed passed away early Thursday morning.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed passed away early Thursday morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi where he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

Sayeed was admitted to the hospital on 24 December after he complained of severe neck pain. On Tuesday, his health deteriorated and he was put on ventilator with a special team of AIIMS doctors monitoring his health. We are given to understand that he passed away after multiple organ failure.

LIVE updates:

3:46 pm

2:58 pm

#MuftiMohammadSayeed‘s mortal remains reach his residence in Srinagar (J&K) pic.twitter.com/8h6x6inSiX — ANI (@ANI_news) January 7, 2016

1.00 pm: The Union government has declared a day of national mourning following the death of Sayeed. National flags across the country will fly at half mast.

PM Shri @narendramodi pays homage to Shri Mufti Mohammad Sayeed pic.twitter.com/6Ppe3V4teT — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 7, 2016

12.20 pm: Shocked and grieved to hear of the sad and untimely demise of MM Sayeed, he was one of the tallest leaders from J&K, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa said. The nation has lost a great leader and a politician of great distinction. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his daughter and the family, she said.

11.50 am: Jammu and Kashmir government has declared a 7-day mourning period in the state. He will be accorded a state funeral at sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium post which his mortal remains will be buried in his hometown Bijbehara.

Mufti Saheb was a seasoned leader. He has gone when we needed him the most. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 7, 2016

11.40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays final tributes to Mufti Mohammad Sayeed at Palam Airport. His body will now be taken to Srinagar where his last rites will be conducted.

11.35 am: Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and other political leaders are currently on their way to Srinagar to attend the last rites of Mufti Sayeed.

J&K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh: I express great shock over his untimely demise, it’s sad for all of us

11.25 am: The mortal remains of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed are currently being taken to Palam Technical Area, where several political leaders including the Prime Minister, are expected to pay their tributes post which it will be flown to Srinagar.

Mortal remains of #MuftiMohammadSayeed being taken from AIIMS (Delhi) pic.twitter.com/i4ZYAdT6E7 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 7, 2016

11.10 am: The last rites of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed will takes place today in Bijbehara, Abdul Ghani Kohli, J&K Transport Minister told news agency ANI.

11.05 am: Home Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to Srinagar to attend the last rites of Jammu and Kashmir CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

10.40 am: Mufti Sayeed’s body will be taken to Palam where several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay their respects. His mortal remains will then be flown to Srinagar where the final rites will be conducted.

10.30 am: Vice President Hamid Ansari has arrived at AIIMS to pay tribute to Mufti Sayeed.

Daughter of #MuftiMohammadSayeed and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti reaches AIIMS, Delhi pic.twitter.com/quKjhdSTRS — ANI (@ANI_news) January 7, 2016

Our party’s unanimous choice is obviously Mehbooba Mufti ji: Mehboob Ali Beg, PDP on next J&K CM pic.twitter.com/dXxgaCB14a — ANI (@ANI_news) January 7, 2016

President Pranab Mukherjee: Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of J&K CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. The contribution of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed to J&K and India through long years of public service will be always remembered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Mufti Sahab’s demise leaves a huge void in the nation & in J&K, where his exemplary leadership had a major impact on people’s lives. RIP. What stood out about Mufti Sahab was his statesmanship. In his long political journey he won many admirers across the political spectrum. Mufti Sahab provided a healing touch to J&K through his leadership. He will be missed by all of us. Condolences to his family & supporters.

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah:

My heart felt sympathies to Mrs Syed, Mehbooba & the entire family in this most difficult of times. My & my family’s prayers are with them. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 7, 2016

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh: Deeply pained to learn of J&K CM Shri Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s demise. He was known for his love for common people, specially the underprivileged. Mufti Sayeed ji had a wonderful understanding of complex issues pertaining to J&K. He wanted to bring permanent peace to the valley. The demise of Shri Mufti Sayeed is an irreparable loss to Jammu and Kashmir. His departure has also left a big void in national politics.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi: Extending condolences to Mufti’s wife, Mehbooba Mufti and other family members and friends of Shri Syed, Sonia Gandhi said that in his death the State of J&K and indeed the entire nation had lost a great leader. Recalling his long association with Congress, Smt. Gandhi said Muftiji’s contribution as a humanist and to public life in various capacities will forever be remembered.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi:

Extremely saddened to learn of the passing away of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Saab. My condolences to his family and supporters — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 7, 2016

A veteran politician, he had a long & distinguished political career. His loss will be deeply mourned in J&K and across the country — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 7, 2016

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress: He’s a hardcore nationalist and always thought about the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He has always been a secular and hardworking politician.

Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO: Saddened by his death. He had capacity to rise above the party lines and had a vision that could carry people along.

Ahmed Patel, Congress: Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Mufti Saheb, who was a fine human being and inspiring leader. J&K has lost a visionary and a statesman in this crucial moment. My condolences to Smt Sayeed,Mehbooba and the family

Ram Madhav, BJP: Muftiji was a visionary leader who dedicated his entire life to a united and strong Jammu & Kashmir in India. His demise at a crucial juncture is saddening.

Shakeel Ahmad, Congress:

Saddened by the death of J&K CM Mufti Md Sayeed. We were together in 12th Lok Sabha. May god bless his soul. — Shakeel Ahmad (@Ahmad_Shakeel) January 7, 2016

Digvijaya Singh, Congress:

Sorry to hear about the sad demise of Mufti Saheb. A great Leader & a greater Human Being. We shall all miss him. May his Soul rest in Peace — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 7, 2016

Rafiq Mir, PDP: Sad news for the entire nation, his demise leaves a huge void.

