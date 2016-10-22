Latest News
  • Let this be beginning of surgical strikes, not the end: Uddhav Thackeray

Let this be beginning of surgical strikes, not the end: Uddhav Thackeray

Referring to a series of statements made by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar after the surgical strikes, he said, "War should be for the nation, not for election."

By: PTI | Guwahati | Updated: October 22, 2016 6:30 pm
Express News Service Mumbai, October 19 THE MAHARASHTRA government on Wednesday approved two major Metro projects —Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro 5 and Swami Samarth (Lokhandwala)-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg Metro 6 corridors, worth Rs 15,088 crore. Chief Minister Fadnavis said, “Maximum Mumbai is now completely on Metro network with all the projects which were planned given the consent and ready to roll. The total worth of all the eight corridors in process in various stages, which will cover 172 kms across Mumbai, works out to Rs two lakh crore.” There are just two missing links. A feasibility study is underway and they would be soon incorporated in the Metro circuit, according to Fadnavis. Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro 5 which will be a 24-km stretch will have 17 stations. These include Kalyan station, APMC, Sahajanand Chowk, Durgadi Fort, Kon Goan, Gove Gaon, MIDC, Rajnouli Village, Temghar, Gopal Nagar, Bhiwandi, Dhamankar Naka, Anjur Phata, Purna, Kalher, Kasheli, Balkumbh Naka and Kapurbawdi. The 14.5 km Swami Samarth (Lokhandwala)-JVLR-Kanjurmarg Metro will have 13 stations, Lokhanwala Complex, Adarsh Nagar, Momin Nagar, JVLR, Shyam Nagar, Maha Kali caves, SEEPZ village, Saki Vihar Road, Ram Baug, Powai Lake, IIT Powai, Kanjurmarg (W), Vikhroli-Eastern Express Highway. While launching a special Metro logo designed by students of JJ School of Arts, the chief minister said, “Mumbai is now a ‘metro’ in the real sense of the term. Mumbaikars will find travel both comfortable and time saving.” The Metro network is expected to help ease congestion in local trains which are often overcrowded, specially during peak hours. While reiterating that fast tracking of these projects will not be compromised, he said, “In the past it took eight years to go ahead with ten km of metro. Whereas, in two years we have set the process rolling for the entire 172 km.” Two other projects sanctioned at the meeting are, 500 wi-fi spots in Mumbai and widening of rail over bridge at Kopri. The government will set up 1200 wi-fi hot spots across Mumbai. In the first project, the government has approved Rs 194 crore for 500 wi-fi hot spots, which will be identified by the Maharashtra Information and Technology Corporation. The Rs 259 crore project to widen the Rail Over Bridge at Kopri, Thane (East) is to decongest and streamline traffic. The existing two plus two lane bridge will give way to a new four plus four lane bridge with service roads. According to MMRDA commissioner UPS Madan, “The projects are moving as per plan. We will have to acquire 15 hectares of land for each of the three depots. The issues related to utilities and other aspects will have to be worked out.” mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (File/Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)
Top News

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the surgical strikes, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said India has the capability to conduct more such strikes and should regain control of the PoK. The Sena chief, however, took a dim view of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s remark crediting the “RSS teachings” for the decision to conduct the surgical strikes.

“We should praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the surgical strikes. But this should not be the last one but beginning of (more) such strikes against Pakistan,” Uddhav said while addressing Sena workers in Panaji.

He said India has a capability to strike against Pakistan and should start by regaining control of Pakistan-occupied -Kashmir (PoK). “The identity of Pakistan should be Hindustan soon. The way Indira Gandhi had carried out army operation creating Bangladesh, India should also have such operation against Pakistan,” the Sena chief said.

Referring to a series of statements made by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar after the surgical strikes, he said, “War should be for the nation, not for election.”

“I have complete respect for RSS. RSS has been working for Hindutva. But kindly don’t denounce the contribution of our brave soldiers who were involved in surgical strikes,” he said, alluding to Parrikar’s remarks where he credited his and PM’s “RSS teachings” behind decision to conduct surgical strikes.

Taking a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, he said those who claim that surgical strikes never happened, should be sent out of the country.

Watch What Else is Making News

“When a senior official of Armed forces announces that the surgical strikes have happened, no one has a right to question him. By doing so, we are showing distrust in Indian soldiers,” he said.

The Sena chief, who was in the coastal state to galvanise the party ahead of the state Assembly polls, also took a jibe at Modi over his statement at BRICS summit that one “old friend is better than two new ones”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi during recently-held BRICS summit made a statement that one old friend is better than two new ones. We have a saying that it is better to have honest enemy compared to cunning friend,” Thackeray said, alluding to strains in ties with his party and the BJP despite being long-time partners.

“An old friend better than two new friends”, Modi had said after his meeting with Russia President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News