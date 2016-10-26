Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap hits back at Sushil Kumar Modi with ‘impotent son’ jibe

On Tuesday, Tej Pratap said: “He should stop worrying about about my marriage. He has a son too and he should talk about his marriage. Is his son impotent?” (Source: File) On Tuesday, Tej Pratap said: “He should stop worrying about about my marriage. He has a son too and he should talk about his marriage. Is his son impotent?” (Source: File)

A day after senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that a Samajwadi Party-like feud was brewing within RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s family, Bihar’s Health Minister and Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap hit out at the former deputy CM, saying he should worry about his own son’s marriage and asking if his son was “impotent”.

Sushil Modi had spoken about the marriage of Lalu’s sons while raking up the apparent family feud. “Normally, Lalu Prasad’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti or elder son Tej Pratap Yadav should have been made Deputy CM, but Lalu Prasad chose to break the seniority tradition and made the younger son his successor. Now, there’s talk of elder brother staying a bachelor and the younger getting married first. How long can Lalu Prasad curb similar fight in his family like the one in Mulayam’s family?” he had said.On Tuesday, Tej Pratap said: “He should stop worrying about about my marriage. He has a son too and he should talk about his marriage. Is his son impotent?”

On Sunday, Tej Pratap had said: “Tejashwi is the Deputy CM and has bigger responsibility than me. I would talk to my parents on getting Tejashwi married ahead of me.” He was responding to questions about Tejashwi getting thousands of marriage proposals through social media.

On the “impotent” barb, Modi said: “The kind of language he uses shows his upbringing.”

