J&K: Kupwara, Handwara under curfew again

Authorities gave a three-hour relaxation from curfew-like restrictions in Handwara but around 150 youth started pelting stones in the town. Authorities gave a three-hour relaxation from curfew-like restrictions in Handwara but around 150 youth started pelting stones in the town.

Curfew was reimposed in north Kashmir’s Handwara and Kupwara towns, which have seen massive protests for nearly a week now, after the administration relaxed it on Monday morning. Curfew had to be clamped again after protests broke out, even as mobile internet services were restored in the Valley.

After four days, the district administration had relaxed the prohibitory orders in Handwara and Kupwara towns; but protesters soon emerged on the streets in Handwara, some pelting stones on an empty Army bunker that was set on fire last Tuesday after a youth was killed in firing by security forces. Security forces used tear-smoke shells to disperse the protesters, and curfew was reimposed subsequently.

Read | Handwara killings: Mehbooba Mufti promises punishment to the guilty

Apart from punishing those guilty in the alleged harassment of a local girl, protesters are also demanding dismantling of the bunker in the main market of Handwara.

Curfew was also imposed in the neighboring Trehgam town when villagers began agitating against the death of five civilians in the last six days — all victims of firing by security forces.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services, snapped soon after the killing of the first protesters last Tuesday to prevent spread of rumours and incendiary messages, were restored early morning and business activities

resumed across the Valley on Monday. As shops and schools opened, traffic slowly got back on the roads.

Read | J&K: Fresh protests in Handwara as restrictions lifted briefly

The situation in Kupwara district has been tense since last Tuesday after locals came out in protest against alleged molestation of a schoolgirl by an Armyman.

Read | Mobile internet services restored in Kashmir Valley

At both the varsities, the students dispersed peacefully.

The authorities also restored mobile internet services across Kashmir valley at the stroke of midnight after keeping the services suspended for four days.

Read | Handwara girl meets CJM, repeats clean chit to Army

The decision to restore the mobile internet services was taken as there was no major incident of protest or violence across Kashmir valley on Sunday.

Handwara town in north Kashmir and some adjoining areas have been under curfew-like restrictions since Tuesday last following allegations of molestation of a girl which triggered violence.

[with PTI inputs]