Kolkata: Spark in third rail, passengers evacuated from metro train

A minor spark in the third rail, which supplies power to metro trains, caused panic among passengers who were evacuated from the train and a nearby platform on Wednesday. A minor spark in the third rail, which supplies power to metro trains, caused panic among passengers who were evacuated from the train and a nearby platform on Wednesday.

A minor spark in the third rail, which supplies power to metro trains, caused panic among passengers who were evacuated from the train and a nearby platform on Wednesday. Around 9 AM when a metro train was approaching the ‘Masterda Surya Sen’ station in Bansdroni area in southern part of the city, the control room at Metro Bhawan noticed spark and smoke coming out from the third rail.

Officials said the train was immediately halted and all passengers from it and the station were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure.

For about 60 minutes during the peak office hours, all Metro services between Tollygunj and Kavi Subhash metro station (New Garia) were stopped.

An inspection of the third rail by a team of engineers found that a foreign object had come in contact with the line leading to a spark, officials said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App