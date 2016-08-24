Lt Governor Kiran Bedi stresses need to focus on law and order in Puducherry

Setting the target of making Puducherry a zero-crime Union Territory, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today asked the government to focus on law and order and also raised the issue of giving attenion to Swachh Bharat mission for an “image-makeover” of the city.

In her customary address to the Assembly on the opening day of the budget session, Bedi said, “We need to focus on the law and order so that we can make Puducherry a zero crime Union territory through surveillance and modernisation of police force. We can achieve this quickly.”

“This would give a sense of safety and security to both citizens and tourists,” she said.

Noting that Puducherry had taken long strides in development particularly in the field of health, education and social welfare, she said, “Yet there is a lot of scope for improvement”.

She also suggested that the government focus on Swachh Bharat mission so that Puducherry could become the first open defecation-free Union Territory in the country. To achieve the goal, toilets should be made in public places and every households besides spreading awareness among the people.

“We also need to streamline garbage collection, cleaning of tanks, drains and sewage in a mission mode and give an image makeover to the Union Territory,” she said.

Puducherry spends major portion of its financial resources to the committed expenditure and only a limited portion was available for developmental activities.

It was, therefore, imperative to design suitable policies to maximise the resource allocation through appropriate methodology, she said and hoped the new government would tackle financial issues on priority basis.

She said the government was striving to bring the Union Territory in the list of smart cities.

She said Smart City proposal for Puducherry Municipality would be formulated and submitted to Union Urban Development Ministry.

The Lt Governor said the government was committed to development and empowerment of Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, minorities, the disabled and other weaker sections of society.

Bedi also congratulated Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for providing “progressive leadership” to the government.

“The Chief Minister’s knowledge, administrative skill and experience gained from long years in public life will be a great asset and the Union Territory can be assured that he would lead Puducherry on the path of peace, progress and prosperity,” she said.

