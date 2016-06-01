No teachers, labs or roads but students of this J&K school invite a probe for protesting

A school run out of a wooden shed in Basantgarh. (Express photo by Maqbool Shah) A school run out of a wooden shed in Basantgarh. (Express photo by Maqbool Shah)

Every morning, Ranjit Singh and Marfa Kousar of Lodhra village, both Class XII Science students, trek nearly 6 km through hilly terrain to reach Government Higher Secondary School here. On the way, they cross an area prone to falling stones and a fast-flowing Ujh river using a wooden log put across by villagers.

When they reach two hours later, the only class that is held is English, taught by principal V K Koul. The school doesn’t have a teacher for any of the science subjects or for math.

It doesn’t have a laboratory or a library either, so the previous batch of Class XII science students walked nearly 30 km up and down to Government Higher Secondary School, Basantgarh, all of September for practical classes, before their annual exams in November (the school shuts down for winter). Only one of the 102 Class XII students who took the exams in 2015 passed, while the pass percentage in Class X was 67 per cent.

Marfa and Ranjit say Class XI students such as them had just one practical class, in Basantgarh, all of last year. Ever since Class XII started in March, Marfa adds, “there has been no class of Physics, Chemistry or Botany”.

On May 14 and 15, the students of Khaned Government Higher Secondary School were among 500 from schools in Panara and half a dozen villages who, along with their parents, held a dharna at the tehsil headquarters in Basantgarh.

They were stunned by how the Education Department reacted. Officials called the protest “politically motivated”, saying the students and parents had the support of politicians, Public Health Engineering workers out to settle scores with superiors over water supply to the school, panchayat members, and even teachers “facilitating” mass copying.

Based on their report, Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary ordered an inquiry “to fix responsibility for the students’ unrest”.

Set up in 1935, the Khaned school is one of the oldest schools in J&K, and one of the two higher secondary schools in Basantgarh. The eight-room school has 313 students.

In remote areas such as Khaned, government schools are often the only option. Khaned is located 120 km from district headquarters Udhampur, and the 15-km distance to Khaned from Basantgarh has to be covered on foot.

The nearest college, the Government Degree College, is located in Ramnagar, 90 km away. Both Ranjit and Marfa’s siblings didn’t pursue studies after Class XII because of the distance.

Even officials don’t make the long haul to Khaned. The chief education officer came way back in 1984, while the Basantgarh Sub Divisional Magistrate Kewal Krishnan came during the November exams.

The school has a sanctioned staff strength of 41, including a principal and 15 lecturers for Classes XI and XII. But until last week, when the protest stirred the government into action, the school only had three lecturers, teaching Economics, Commerce and English.

After the protest, the Udhampur Deputy Commissioner issued final notices to three lecturers who had failed to join their new postings at the Khaned school. Two of them (for English and Political Science) joined, while the Physics lecturer promised to join in a day or two.

Besides, two lecturers have been engaged on contractual basis to take Botany and EVS for Classes XI and XII. Koul assures he can take Zoology himself. That still means no teachers for Chemistry and Math in Class XII.

This academic session, the school didn’t take in any new students in Class V. Says the principal, “We do not even enough room… Last year, I advised students entering Class XI to opt for Commerce as we had all the subject teachers for it. However, they did not listen.”

The May 14 march began from Khaned, Marfa recalls. As they passed villages, other students facing similar problems joined them.

The Basantgarh SDM attributes the shortage of teachers to absence of roads. The SDM also claims that the Khaned students are actually unhappy over the administration’s crackdown on unfair means in exams, attributing the mass failure in last year’s Class XII batch to that.

A senior official claims the Khaned school is “notorious” for mass copying, with students from far-off districts taking admission here “in connivance” with schoolteachers and education officials to clear Class XII.