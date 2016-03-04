Kerala polls: Revolt in Mani’s party, 3 senior leaders quit

Three senior leaders of Kerala Congress (M) resigned from the party Thursday, accusing party chief and former finance minister K M Mani of taking unilateral decisions and making secret deals with the BJP.

The three senior leaders who resigned are former MP Francis George, former MLA Antony Raju and K C Joseph.

The revolt in the party comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. Ever since Mani resigned as finance minister of the UDF government following allegations of corruption in the bar bribery case last November, he had been facing trouble in his own party.

“Mani has been running a dynastic rule in the party and sidelining many senior leaders to promote his son Jose K Mani,” said Raju, who was also a member in the party’s high-power committee. He said that it was junior Mani who was holding talks with BJP leadership and recently met BJP chief Amit Shah to strike an alliance. He also alleged that the BJP has offered to make Mani’s son a minister in the Narendra Modi government after the Assembly elections in Kerala.

Interestingly, all the three rebel leaders were part of the Kerala Congress (Joseph), which under the leadership of Water Resource Minister P J Joseph broke away with CPM-led LDF and merged with Kerala Congress (M) in April 2010. While P J Joseph remains with the Mani camp, rebel leaders said they would revive the Kerala Congress(J) at a meeting to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on March 9, 2016 and decide the future course of action.

Reacting to Thursday’s development, both Joseph and K M Mani rejected the allegations that they held talks with BJP leadership for a tie-up ahead of the next Assembly elections.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App