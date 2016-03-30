Latest News
Kerala HC stays land allotment to bureaucrats’ housing society

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: March 30, 2016 2:05 am
kerala high court, kerala HC, kerala HC judge, kerala judge, kerala judge criticised by muslim scholars, kerala muslim jamaat, india news File photo of Kerala High Court
The Kerala High Court Tuesday stayed allotment of land by Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to a housing society floated by civil service officials at a cheap price, to build a multi-storey apartment.

Justice V Chitambaresh, who heard the petition challenging the allotment, expressed displeasure over the GCDA decision to allot 50.3 cents of prime land in the heart of Kochi city to the Civil Service Officers Housing Cooperative Society to construct a multi-storey apartment.

“The act of GCDA was surprising,” he said. The decision to allot the land was taken by GCDA last year.

