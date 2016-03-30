Kerala HC stays land allotment to bureaucrats’ housing society

File photo of Kerala High Court File photo of Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court Tuesday stayed allotment of land by Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to a housing society floated by civil service officials at a cheap price, to build a multi-storey apartment.

Justice V Chitambaresh, who heard the petition challenging the allotment, expressed displeasure over the GCDA decision to allot 50.3 cents of prime land in the heart of Kochi city to the Civil Service Officers Housing Cooperative Society to construct a multi-storey apartment.

“The act of GCDA was surprising,” he said. The decision to allot the land was taken by GCDA last year.

