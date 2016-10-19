Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan attacks BJP, RSS for Kannur violence    

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday charged the RSS and BJP with “deliberately” creating tension in Kannur district and said the government proposes to hold peace talks to end the blood shed. “The government was taking all initiatives and police was acting impartially,” he said, while replying to a notice seeking adjournment motion on the frequent clashes between CPI(M)-BJP in Kannur.

The notice was moved by former minister, K C Joseph of the Congress.

Vijayan alleged that the RSS and BJP were “deliberately” creating tension in Kannur.

On the opposition demand for convening an all party meeting to establish peace in the area, Vijayan said, the government was not averse to it.

“But, first let us convene a district level meeting in Kannur for peace and later, if necessary, a state level meeting can be held,” he said.

Joseph said the district has witnessed seven political murders after the LDF came to power four months ago, and blamed both CPI(M) and BJP for the violence.

Both the parties were “two sides of the same coin,” he said, urged them to shed the “attitude of an eye for an eye.”

A UDF delegation had called on the Chief Minister on Tuesday and appealed to him to convene an all-party meeting to work out a strategy to end political violence in Kannur, where two CPI(M) and BJP workers were killed earlier this month.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App