Kerala authorities rubbish reports of ‘artificial eggs’, but public still on edge

Amid raging row over the alleged circulation of ‘artificial’ Chinese eggs in the state, Kerala food safety authorities have dismissed the theory saying it was neither possible to “manufacture eggs in factories”, nor could they be adulterated “by inserting plastic into the shell”, a report in the Hindu said.

But with the huge public outcry, the authorities have still collected samples from various stores in Ernakulam and sent them for testing to a state laboratory as well as the Kerala Agricultural University in Mannuthy.

Reports of eggs containing ‘plastic’ started surfacing in the recent times after Idukki district brought the bizzare phenomenon to light. According to reports, these eggs made their way into certain parts of Kerala via neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu. Since some suspect they are made in China, they have gained notoriety as Chinese eggs.

Refuting the theory of ‘plastic’ eggs, an officials said the eggs could have been soaked in a wax solution for preservation and that people could have misunderstood thin layer of ‘plastic’ for wax. However, this would also be considered illegal.

On Wednesday, state health minister K.K. Shylaja had said a probe would be launched to check the veracity of such reports.

