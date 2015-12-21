Three Kashmiri youth crash SUV near Wagah border, arrested

Border Security Personnel inspecting the vehicle in which three youth were illegally attempting to cross over to Pakistan at Attari-Wagha border. (Express Photo/Rana Simranjit Singh) Border Security Personnel inspecting the vehicle in which three youth were illegally attempting to cross over to Pakistan at Attari-Wagha border. (Express Photo/Rana Simranjit Singh)

Three Kashmiri youths were arrested in the wee hours of Sunday after they crashed their car into a divider on the highway close to the international border with Pakistan in Wagah.

The incident occurred at 2:50 am, when BSF personnel manning the first barricade, around a km from the Zero Line, challenged the SUV moving towards them at a high speed. “Our men were alerted by the fast-moving SUV. Its occupants panicked at the sight of armed personnel and smashed their vehicle into the divider. They were immediately overpowered,” said BSF DIG (Amritsar sector) Sumel Singh.

The BSF said that they found nothing suspicious from the three men, all in their 20s. The three have been identified as Mohammad Umar (28), Shehzad Ahmad (23), and Suhaib Nisar (21), which the BSF and J&K Police have confirmed. The trio told the BSF that they were headed to Delhi and had taken a wrong turn. “We found nothing suspicious. However, we still cannot understand how can they take the wrong road while taking the Jammu-Delhi route” said Singh.

The BSF later handed them over to Punjab Police, which booked them for rash driving and section 34 of the IPC. J&K Police said that background check of the youths didn’t reveal any militant link. “As far as our records are concerned, they have no militancy background,” said IG (Kashmir) Javed Mujtaba Gilani.