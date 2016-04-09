Kashmiri students in Jodhpur claim attack by locals

A group of Kashmiri students from Jodhpur’s Vyas Institute of Higher Education has alleged that “a large group” of local students and residents attacked them inside the college premises, injuring scores of them and vandalising their hostel rooms on Thursday.

Police said teams have been deployed at the college to prevent any untoward incident. But no FIR has been registered in the case so far.

“It was between 3 and 4 pm Thursday when a group of local students along with residents from the vicinity of the college came to our hostel and threatened us. They said they would take revenge for the beating up of students at NIT Srinagar by J&K Police,” a Kashmiri student who is doing B Tech told The Indian Express.

“In the evening, they came in three large groups carrying sticks, iron rods and large knives. They caught hold of Kashmiri students and started beating them up,” the student alleged. A student from Kishtwar was allegedly hit on his head with an iron rod. But he said the hostel warden came to their rescue.

Institute chairperson Manish Vyas couldn’t be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Anand Singh, the SHO of Kudi Bhagtasni, said, “There was some misunderstanding between two groups of students during the rehearsal for the college festival. The altercation was resolved.”

A senior J&K Police officer, meanwhile, told The Indian Express that the matter was brought to the notice of Director General of J&K Police K Rajindra late last night. He reportedly spoke to his counterpart in Rajasthan. “They have assured us that they would take action,” he said