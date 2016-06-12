Group of Kashmiri Pandits oppose setting up of separate settlements

A masked Kashmiri protester throws an exploded tear gas shell back to policemen. Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday opposed the idea of separate settlements. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) A masked Kashmiri protester throws an exploded tear gas shell back to policemen. Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday opposed the idea of separate settlements. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

A group of Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday opposed the idea of establishing separate settlements for their rehabilitation, saying there should be a consensus with the Muslims of the Valley for their dignified return.

“We are the first party, second is the civil society Muslims of the Valley. Then come the state and the central governments. When I make a common ground with the Muslim majority on how to return, then only can I return,” Sanjay Reshi told reporters in Srinagar.

He said the civil society in Kashmir should decide on what is in the best interests of both parties.

“We want to return to Kashmir but when there is a mutual agreement. When we can mutually decide what is in our best interests, then comes the government’s involvement,” he said.

Sandeep Mawa, who has been living in Kashmir, said while there was no precondition from the Pandits for their return, there was a trust deficit.

“The need is to bridge that trust deficit. The Muslim majority of the Valley should open their hearts and houses for the Pandits for their dignified return,” he said.

Mawa said when both the parties mutually agree, then there is no issue of establishing separate colonies.

“We condemn this statement of establishing separate colonies. Our return is a humane issue and not a political one. There should be people to people contact and we want to return in a normal position. There is no issue of separate colonies,” he said.

Mawa said he along with a group of around 40 Pandit families and some Kashmiri Muslim families, would soon start a pilot project for the return of the Pandits.

“Many of my Muslim friends here have said that their hearts and homes are open for the Pandits and want us to return. As a pilot project, some families will return and stay at the houses of Kashmiri Muslim brothers. This way we will build trust and then we can take it further,” he said.

He said politics cannot solve the issue and both the communities would have to help each other.

“Some people on both sides will only do politics. Even agencies are involved in this. That way this problem cannot be solved. We have to help ourselves,” he said. Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Karan Nagar, who has offered his house for accommodating Pandit families, said they used to live happily with each other .

“I have three houses and I am offering them. Let them return and live there,” he said.