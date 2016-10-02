Kashmir: Vendors, transporters come out on streets defying separatist diktat

security forces have been deployed across the market places to instill a sense of security among the people so that they can carry out their day-to-day activities without fear. (Picture used for representational purpose) security forces have been deployed across the market places to instill a sense of security among the people so that they can carry out their day-to-day activities without fear. (Picture used for representational purpose)

The situation in Kashmir showed signs of normalcy as more street vendors and transporters defied the separatist diktat for a shutdown and the Sunday market near the Sher-e-Kashmir Park opened today after a gap of more than three months.

“More than 100 street vendors have set up their stalls at the weekly flea market, also known as Sunday market, near the Sher-e-Kashmir Park,” a police official said.

“The weekly flea market has opened today after a gap of nearly three months,” the official said.

He said many hand cart vendors were also selling goods like fruits, fresh juice, tea and snacks at many places along the TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis in the city.

“There has been a significant increase in the movement of private and public transport, except buses, in uptown city including commercial hub of Lal Chowk,” the official said.

He said security forces have been deployed across the market places to instill a sense of security among the people so that they can carry out their day-to-day activities without fear.

“We have also deployed policemen in civil clothes at come places to keep an eye on miscreants who might want to disturb the peace in the city,” the official added.

However, life in downtown city and other parts of the Valley including district headquarters and towns remained badly affected due to the shutdown call of the separatists, who have been spearheading the ongoing unrest in the Valley.

As many as 83 persons including two cops have been killed and thousands others injured in clashes between protestors and security forces since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

Thousands of youth, including some top separatist leaders, have been arrested by police in an attempt to break the impasse.

Over 300 persons have been booked under Public Safety Act.

