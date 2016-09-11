Kashmir unrest: Rajnath Singh chairs high-level meeting as toll rises to 80

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Source: Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Source: Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

As the deaths in the ongoing unrest in Kashmir rose to 80, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting at his residence to discuss the situation. The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, IB Chief Dineshwar Sharma, BSF DG KK Sharma and Home Secretary Anil Goswami.

“It’s a normal security review meeting that the Home Minister has convened,” a Home Ministry official said.

He said that as the minister had been out of town for some time, he decided to review the situation on Sunday, adding that there was nothing special to it. “It’s a routine security review meeting. He decided to take stock of the situation, hence the meeting,” he said.

The meeting, however, has its own importance in the backdrop of the Kashmir unrest. The Valley remained shut for the 65th day on Sunday with authorities deploying security personnel in Srinagar and other places to maintain law and order, while the death toll reached 80.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath also met Nabeel Ahmad Wani, a young man from Udhampur in J&K, who topped the BSF entrance exams this year. Rajnath said Wani’s success story shows that J&K youth have a lot of potential. “His success will inspire many young boys and girls in J&K,” said Rajnath.

The death toll in the ongoing unrest in the Kashmir Valley rose to 80 as a youth succumbed to his injuries on Sunday in Srinagar.

Police said Javaid Ahmad Dar, 23, of Wadwan village in Badgam district who was injured in clashes between a protesting mob and security forces at Narbal near the Srinagar-Muzaffarad highway on August 5, succumbed in a Srinagar hospital earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, protesters held a massive rally in Kulgam district shouting pro-Azadi slogans. Separatist called marches were also held in Qaimoh, Khudwani and Redwani towns.

Over 80 people were injured in clashes on Sunday in Pulwama district’s Karimabad village.

Kashmir remained shut for the 65th day with authorities deploying security personnel in Srinagar and other places in the Valley to maintain law and order on Sunday.

However, there was no curfew anywhere in the Valley. Around 11,500 others have been injured since July 9.

