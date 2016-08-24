Kashmir unrest: Protests an uprising, movement, says PDP’s Mehboob Beg

CM Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy CM Nirmal Singh attend a meeting at her Jammu residence on Tuesday. (Source: PTI photo) CM Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy CM Nirmal Singh attend a meeting at her Jammu residence on Tuesday. (Source: PTI photo)

A DAY after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said only “5 per cent” people unhappy with the PDP-BJP government in the state are behind the current crisis in the Valley in an effort to dislodge the government, PDP chief spokesman Mehboob Beg Tuesday termed the current situation as an “uprising” and a “movement”.

This is the first instance of a senior leader from the ruling party using these words for the ongoing spate of violent protests.

According to Beg, the present uprising as a movement is not aimed at any particular political party but is against the mainstream political system “as a whole”. Thus, he warned, “mainstream political parties must not be seen doing anything that will add to the existing ‘trust deficit’. They must look to bridge the gap,” he said.

Beg comes from south Kashmir, where most of the deaths have occurred since the current round of protests began on July 9 with the encounter-killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani.

“If any mainstream political party feels it has a credible, overnight solution to the prevailing situation, it should come out with the plan. The PDP will not stand in their way,” he said. “(But) merely resorting to political rhetoric will not help. It shows a lack of respect for the current situation.”

On Monday, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had said in Jammu that only 5 cent people of the state are “misguided”. Otherwise, she said, “the majority of people in the Valley are peace-loving — they want to open their shops and other business establishments; they want to send their children to schools and colleges and lead a peaceful life.”

