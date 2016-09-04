Kashmir unrest: Hurriyat refuses to meet leaders of all-party delegation, lashes out at CM Mehbooba Mufti

Separatists have already shunned the offer of coming to discussion table. Separatists have already shunned the offer of coming to discussion table.

After rejecting chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s invitation for talks on Kahsmir issue, Hurriyat leaders Seyd Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday refused to meet the leaders of all-party delegation. Four opposition MPs of all-party delegation broke away from the group and decided to reach out to separatists by meeting them separately.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and RJD’s Jay Prakash Narayan left the venue where the all-party delegation headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh was meeting various groups and individuals and proceeded to meet Geelani at his residence where he is under house arrest. However, Geelani refused to oblige them.

“We have made our approach and outreach to all stakeholders including leaders of the Hurriyat. Hope this will lead to some sort of a forward momentum, in first restoring peace and normalcy and then proceeding towards a political dialogue and unconditional talks and then reaching out to some degree of a political settlement,” said Yechury.

Separatists have already shunned the offer of coming to discussion table. Geelani, Mirwaiz and JKLF leader Yasin Malik had issued a joint statement, rubbishing her offer. One “fails to understand” what hope to attach with a delegation which has not “spelled out its mandate for any engagement on a clear agenda”, they said in the joint statement.

These methods of “crisis management through Parliamentary Delegations and Track-Two… can’t take the place of a genuine transparent agenda-based dialogue to address the core issue…,” they said.

“That has been our consistent stand and has been spelled out recently as well in our letters to various international and global fora,” they said.

The separatist leaders also lashed out at Mehbooba, alleging that she was playing the “role of obfuscation”.

Hurriyat leader SAS Geelani refuses to meet a group of the all party delegation (on Kashmir) who arrived to meet him. — ANI (@ANI_news) September 4, 2016

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq refuses to meet a group of leaders from the all party delegation (on Kashmir issue). — ANI (@ANI_news) September 4, 2016

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Srinagar: Sharad Yadav, D Raja and Sitaram Yechury of the all party delegation arrive at SAS Geelani’s residence. pic.twitter.com/duKaj20Z9T — ANI (@ANI_news) September 4, 2016

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

They said given this situation, it is “not surprising that even now her (Mehbooba’s) dominant concern, as expressed in her letter, is to ‘lend credence and credibility’ to the Indian Parliamentary Delegation visiting Kashmir avowedly to ascertain wishes of the people”.

They also referred to her “outburst” during a press conference with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh recently, and said it seemed to even “embarrass” the minister.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd