Hizbul Mujahedeen militant killed in J&K encounter

A militant of the Hizbul Mujahedeen was killed in South Kashmir’s Gundipora village after a brief encounter Saturday evening.

The Army’s Rashtriya Rifles along with the Special Operation Group of the police launched an operation in Gundipora village based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

After a brief encounter, a local militant, Raquib Bashir of Zadur village, was killed. Locals said the slain man had become a militant three to four months ago.

The Army spokesman said that an AK 47 rifle was recovered from the possession of the militant.

On Thursday, the Army and police had killed three foreign militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba in North Kashmir’s Hajin town. Meanwhile, a Special Police Officer, who was identified as Riyaz Ahmad, decamped with an AK-47 rifle of a police constable from Rainwari police station.