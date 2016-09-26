Kashmir: No curfew for second consecutive day, restrictions on people assembly still in force

There is no curfew anywhere in Kashmir on Monday as well, but restrictions on the assembly of people were in place in many parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure, a police official said. (AP Photo) There is no curfew anywhere in Kashmir on Monday as well, but restrictions on the assembly of people were in place in many parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure, a police official said. (AP Photo)

Kashmir continued to remain curfew-free for the second consecutive day on Monday after the curbs on the movement of people were lifted from the entire Valley on Friday following improvement in the situation. However, restrictions on the assembly of people were in force in most areas.

There is no curfew anywhere in Kashmir on Monday as well, but restrictions on the assembly of people were in place in many parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure, a police official said. He said the decision to not clamp curfew was taken in view of the improving situation.

However, normal life continued to remain affected in Kashmir, where the markets came to life in the afternoon yesterday in the wake of relaxation, from 2 PM, announced by separatists. Shops, petrol pumps and other business establishments remained closed today due to the separatist call for shut down, while public transport remained off the roads for the 80th straight day. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions also remained closed across the Valley.

The separatist groups are spearheading the ongoing unrest in Kashmir against the civilian killings in security forces action during violent clashes that broke out in the Valley a day after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8. They have been announcing weekly protest programmes with periodic relaxation on some days. However, there is no relaxation on Monday.

As many as 82 persons, including two cops, have been killed and thousands of others injured in the ongoing unrest.

