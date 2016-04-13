Curfew imposed in north Kashmir’s Handwara town, four killed so far

A policeman looks from distance as they clash with protesters in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday, April 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) A policeman looks from distance as they clash with protesters in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday, April 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Curfew has been imposed in north Kashmir’s Handwara town after four people were killed during clashes between security forces and civilians over the alleged molestation of a girl by an Army man. Over a dozen villagers were injured in the clashes.

One of the youths, killed in the clashes, was buried in Kupwara amid anti-India protests. Locals said curfew was imposed in Handwara and its neighbouring areas as authorities fear fresh protests in the town.

One of the youths killed was Jahangir Wani, a 25-year-old from Dragmulla, who was hit by tear gas shells.

The Army and police have regretted the killings and announced a probe into the matter. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the guilty will be punished.

People carrying the body of Nayeem, killed in Army and police firing in Handwara. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) People carrying the body of Nayeem, killed in Army and police firing in Handwara. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Meanwhile, restrictions have been imposed in areas falling under five police stations in the old city. There is also a strike in the Valley called by separatists against the killing of the youths in Handwara.