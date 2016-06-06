Kashmir: Explosion inside CRPF vehicle in Pulwama, four injured

Officials said preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the blast was explosion of a tear smoke shell Officials said preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the blast was explosion of a tear smoke shell

Five security force personnel were injured in a blast inside a CRPF vehicle in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

“Two CRPF jawans and three police personnel were injured in a blast inside the CRPF vehicle near the bus stand in Pulwama,” a police official said.

He said preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the blast was explosion of a tear smoke shell inside the vehicle.

“The incident is being investigated,” he added.