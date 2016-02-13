Video: Endangered snow leopard chases foreign tourists in Gulmarg

An Australian resident, Owen Lansburry who is on a maiden visit to Kashmir, captured the moment. An Australian resident, Owen Lansburry who is on a maiden visit to Kashmir, captured the moment.

An endangered snow leopard on Thursday chased a group of foreign tourists, while they were skiing in the snow-covered slopes of Gulmarg, Kashmir. A video of this encounter posted on Facebook by a member of the group has gone viral.

The five-member tourist group comprising of three women and two men along with a guide, has been in Gulmarg since January 31 and hails from Australia, Holland and the US.

WATCH: Spotted- Endangered Snow leopard In Gulmarg

An Australian resident, Owen Lansburry who is on a maiden visit to Kashmir, captured the moment. He described the experience as exciting and thrilling.

“I was skiing behind a friend when we saw the leopard and was very excited. The leopard was more frightened than I was. It was hiding in the snow and was watching us and waiting for a moment to run,” the 42-year-old tourist told The Indian Express.

Dave Marchi, the guide from the US who is associated with the travel agency Bills Trips, can be seen skiing in the video near the leopard.